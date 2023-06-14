Different formations vital for Labasa

The Labasa football team during one of their training sessions

Extra Supermarket Labasa’s ability to earn a spot in the Digicel Fiji FACT semi-finals despite a poor start, has been attributed to the different formations they had played.

Coach, Thomas Vulivuli says they have taken this approach, as it is important for players to play different formations in this modern day of football.

Vulivuli says their players are trained to adapt to different formations.

“In the modern day of football, it keeps on changing. So, you get to adapt to it … you cannot keep to the old ways all the time in one formation – that is why the bigger teams are progressing because they have different formations and they get players to suit the formations.”



Thomas Vulivuli during the Fiji FACT pool game

Vulivuli says their players have recovered, with minimal injuries.

He says they would have to go back to the drawing board and work on a few weaknesses identified from their three pool matches over the weekend.

Labasa meets Lautoka at 2pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the live commentary of the match on Mirchi FM.