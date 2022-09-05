Davis moves to Puerto Rico

[File Photo]

USA-based Fiji women’s football striker Trina Davis has signed a short-term contract with Puerto Rico club Sol FC.

The club, which comes under the Puerto Rican football association, takes part in the Liga Puerto Rico, the highest level of football in the country.

Davis says all her sacrifices during training were not in vain.

This is the 20-year-old’s second professional signing, having signed with Israel Club ‘ASA Tel Aviv’ last year, due to Israel’s increasing conflict, she had to return to the United States.

Davis will officially start for the club on September 12.



[Photo: Trina Davis/Instagram]