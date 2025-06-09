Davis and Scott in camp

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Two overseas players, USA-based Trina Davis and New Zealand-based Ka’iulani Scott are training with the national women’s football side ahead of its friendly match with American Samoa in Ba this weekend.

The pair joined the team last week and has quickly integrated into the setup.

Head Coach Nikola Demaine says having Trina and Ka’iulani in the squad is fantastic.

She adds that the duo brings valuable international exposure and professionalism.

While the friendly is primarily about preparation, Demaine made it clear that the team will approach the match with a competitive mindset.

Demaine says they want to build a winning mentality; every time they step onto the field, they represent Fiji, and that comes with pride and responsibility.

The friendly match is a vital preparation game ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers.

