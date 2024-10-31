Coach Sam to scout new talents at futsal IDC

Fiji men’s futsal coach Jerry Sam is eagerly looking to scout new talent as the Futsal Inter-District Championship approaches.

Sam sees the tournament as an ideal platform to discover players who may have gone unnoticed in the past.

His goal is to build a stronger pool of players by tapping into Fiji’s football talent and encouraging crossover into futsal.

“As we all know, the Futsal IDC is always tough and competitive, and that’s exactly the environment we need to see players shine. I’m especially eager to find and develop players who might otherwise go unnoticed.”

Sam believes that integrating futsal with traditional football will offer greater opportunities for Fiji’s athletes and strengthen both sports nationally.

The 2024 Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC will be held from the 13th to the 16th of next month at the Vodafone arena in Suva.