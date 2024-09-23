Brighton, Forest draw in fiery match

[Source: BBC]

One player and both managers were sent off as Brighton and Nottingham Forest maintained their unbeaten Premier League records in an entertaining draw.

After four goals at Amex Stadium, the match ended controversially when Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White was shown a second yellow card for a sliding challenge on Brighton’s Joao Pedro.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was dismissed by referee Rob Jones, who then also showed a red card to Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo for their reactions to the incident.

Neither manager spoke to the media after the match, leaving it to members of the coaching staff.