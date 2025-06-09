BOG Stadium gets 48 floodlights boost

The Labasa Town Council has upgraded Subrail Park with 48 new floodlights ahead of the 2025 Battle of the Giants tournament to improve visibility and safety for night matches.

Labasa Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi confirmed the stadium is ready after recent improvements to the pitch, walkways, restrooms, and seating areas.

“Subrail Park is now ready. As you can see behind me, the ground condition has really improved. We have worked with the team, including the Fiji Football officials. We have worked together to prepare for this, and I believe we are ready to host this Battle of the Giants 2025.”

Ligairi said Subrail Park’s condition has greatly improved and that they worked closely with Fiji Football officials to prepare for the event.

He expressed confidence that the venue is set to host a successful tournament.

For the first time in the North, digital scoreboards and advertising boards have been installed by the Fiji FA, introducing modern technology to the stadium.

The tournament begins tomorrow with Nadi FC vs Suva at noon, followed by Lautoka vs Nadroga, Rewa vs Navua, and Labasa vs Ba to close the day.

