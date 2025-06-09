Blues hammer Tailevu Naitasiri to stay in title hunt

[Source: Lautoka Football Association - LFA Bluez/Facebook]

Lautoka FC produced a dominant second-half performance to thrash Tailevu Naitasiri FC 5-1 in Round 10 of the Extra Premier League today.

The Blues held a narrow 2-1 lead at halftime, but exploded after the break with three more goals to seal an emphatic win and continue their push near the top of the table.

Lautoka looked sharp in attack throughout the match, stretching the Tailevu Naitasiri defence with quick movement and clinical finishing.

The win lifts Lautoka to second place on the standings with 19 points, keeping pressure on the league leaders as the competition intensifies.

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However, their position could be short-lived, with Ba FC currently taking on Nasinu FC.

Ba sits on 17 points and can move ahead of Lautoka if they win at Govind Park in Ba this afternoon.

In other matches yesterday, Nadroga and Navua were locked at 1-all while Labasa’s last minute goal sealed the victory against Rewa to stay at the top of the table.