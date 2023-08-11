Blackout for BOG

The Fiji Football Association has postponed the last two Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants (BOG) matches that were scheduled to be played tonight.

Given the power outage across Viti Levu the Fiji FA has decided to postpone the Extra Supermarket Labasa vs Rooster Chicken Ba match as well as the Esy Kool / Star Pools / Ranvis Nadi and Security Systems Management Inc. / Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri clash.

The Labasa and Ba match commenced at 6pm but it had to be stopped due to the power outage.

An 8pm kick-off was anticipated for the Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri match.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says these two matches have now been moved to next Tuesday.

The tournament will continue tomorrow as scheduled.

Tomorrow’s fixtures see Navua play Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm, Labasa battles Rewa at 3pm, Suva meets Ba at 5pm and Nadi takes on Lautoka at 7pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.