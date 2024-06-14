Begg embraces growth, thanks parents for support

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Having the opportunity to work and play alongside seasoned players in New Zealand is a blessing.

These were the words of Fiji rep, Nabil Begg.

Begg, who is currently in the country for national duties, says that he is fortunate to be learning new playing styles from his teammates in the Auckland City FC team.

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

“It’s like a professional environment out there, but I am still learning every day. I am determined to always learn new things. They have great experience in the team, and they also have players who have won a lot of things. Yeah, I am just taking small things from them.”

However, the 21-year-old reveals that he misses home very much. Begg, who was such an influential player in the Men in Black outfit, says it is very hard for him.

He is thankful to have parents who are in contact with him every day to ensure that he is mentally fit to carry on in order to achieve what he dreams of becoming.



[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

“I do miss home a lot. I am always on call with Mom and Dad every day after training and whenever I get some free time. Even my Mom and Dad always call, but it’s not like being at home.”

Begg is hoping to use all his knowledge of the game learned from overseas to help the side in their OFC Nations Cup outing, which starts this weekend.

The Digicel Bula Boys are set to face PNG in their first pool game of the OFC Nations Cup at 4 pm on Sunday at the HFC Bank Stadium. Before that Tahiti plays Samoa at 1pm.