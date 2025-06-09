Battle of the Giants 2025 draw revealed

The stage is set for the 2025 Extra Battle of the Giants tournament, with defending champions Lautoka drawn in Group A alongside host Labasa, Ba, and Nadroga. The much-anticipated tournament will take place from August 1–3 at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Group B features Rewa, Navua, Suva, and Nadi, setting up what promises to be a competitive showdown across both pools.

Lautoka, who claimed the title last year, will be looking to hold off tough opposition in their bid to retain the crown. Ba, a traditional powerhouse, and Labasa, with home ground advantage, are expected to bring added intensity to Group A.

Meanwhile, Group B boasts tournament heavyweights Rewa and Nadi, along with dark horses Suva and Navua, all hungry to book a spot in the knockout rounds.

The Fiji Football Association, together with naming sponsor Extra, officially launched the pools today, confirming that Subrail Park will host the tournament.

With a compact three-day format, fans can expect a thrilling football spectacle packed with high-stakes encounters and passionate Northern support.

