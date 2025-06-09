Australian midfielder to strengthen Bula FC squad

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Bula FC have added fresh firepower to their midfield, securing the signature of 19 year old Australian based talent Zacariah Harang as the club’s 15th Warrior ahead of the new campaign.

Born and raised in Sydney, Harang’s football journey began at just five years old, growing up in a household where sport was part of everyday life.

Guided by the influence of his father Danny Harang, the young midfielder honed his skills from grassroots park football before progressing into elite development pathways.

Harang has come through several well known Australian clubs, including Plumpton Oakhurst SC, Werrington Croatia, Mount Druitt Town Rangers and Sydney United, before most recently featuring for Blacktown Spartans across the Under 16, Under 18 and Under 20 levels in the National Premier Leagues system.

Away from the outdoor game, Harang has also built a strong futsal background, representing SD Raiders and Dural Warriors, sharpening his close control, game awareness and decision making in tight spaces.

On the representative stage, the teenager has worn NSW Metro colours at national championships, represented Australia internationally, and competed in regional tournaments such as the Pacific Community Cup and the Sangam Games over the past two years.

He says his move to Bula FC marks a major step forward as he transitions into the professional ranks.

“Acquiring a professional contract with Bula FC feels like the fulfilment of a childhood dream. I’m incredibly proud and grateful for this opportunity at just 19. I’m excited to represent the club and give everything on and off the pitch. I also want to thank my parents for their support from day one.”

Club officials believe Harang’s technical quality, versatility and competitive experience will inject energy and depth into the squad as Bula FC continue to shape for a strong and competitive season ahead.

