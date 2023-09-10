$70,000 mini football pitch for development

The Fiji Football Association held their third council meeting of the year at their headquarters in Vatuwaqa this morning.

A $70,000 miniature football field is reportedly in the works, with Lautoka as a potential location, according to technical director Timo Jankowski.

According to Jankowski, there are other locations for the pitch that are being considered as well.

“There was a German TV team here and they filmed a little bit for two or three days and actually got quite a lot of views and what happened is the German embassy saw it and they will give us funding of $70,000fjd for a mini football pitch so at the moment we try to research a little bit but we’ve decided Lautoka could be very interesting.”

Although he is open to proposals, he adds that they would love to put the new football field close to Churchill Park in Lautoka, where schools are located.

Additionally, they intend to have a FIFA football school launch in Savusavu with participation from six primary schools.

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Fiji Premier League competition doubleheader, Suva is currently facing Nadi at the Uprising Grounds, followed by Navua taking on Nadroga at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, at Garvey Park, Tavua will host Labasa in a match scheduled for 2 p.m.