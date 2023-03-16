Fijiana Drua challenged to go one up

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua are set for its Super W title defense, presenting its i-Tatau today at the State House to the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Speaking to the team Ratu Wiliame says they need to continue to amaze those around them with hardwork and success stories.

He says the Fijiana Drua set the bar high last season and the onus is on them to take things up a notch.

“I’m telling you take it up another level. Let’s build ourselves up for the next World Cup. I saw how you played last year in New Zealand and I’m confident that you will be the first team to bring the World Cup to Fiji. Let’s hope you’ll bring it while I’m still here, if that happens I’ll push for a holiday.”



Ratu Wiliame adds each Fijiana Drua player is an inspiration to young girls who aspire to be future rugby players.



He reminded the players to leave their doubts and worries in Fiji and to achieve the goals they’ve set.



The Fijiana Drua’s opening Super W match is against the Brumbies next Saturday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.