Fijian Drua still in the hunt for top 6

With just three rounds remaining in the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season, the Fijian Drua find themselves in a do-or-die situation as they chase a top-six finish.

Currently sitting 11th on the ladder with 15 points, the Drua remain mathematically alive and crucially, their destiny is partially in their own hands.

Despite a challenging campaign and a points differential of -105, the Drua’s final three fixtures present a golden opportunity to surge up the standings.

They will face the Blues (7th, 22 pts), the Western Force (8th, 22 pts), and the Reds (4th, 28 pts), all teams currently sitting above them and fighting for playoff positions.

If the Drua are to qualify for the top six, they will need to win all three remaining matches.

Doing so would see them finish the regular season with 30 points, a tally that could be enough for a top-six berth, especially if they collect one or more bonus points along the way.

More importantly, two of their upcoming opponents, the Blues and the Force, are direct competitors for the final playoff spots.

Victories in these head-to-head clashes would not only boost the Drua’s points total but would also severely dent their rivals’ chances.

The final fixture against the Reds, a team currently sitting comfortably in fourth, will be a significant test of the Drua’s mettle.

However, with the right results elsewhere, particularly if Moana Pasifika, Waratahs, and the Force falter, the door to the playoffs could swing open.

