Drua moves past opening Super Rugby loss

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is wasting no time dwelling on their opening clash of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific against Moana Pasifika in Lautoka over the weekend, where they went down 40-26.

Drua fly-half Isikeli Ratibu says the side acknowledges it wasn’t the way they wanted to start the season, and all they can do now is learn from their downfalls and move forward.

It was not a performance to be proud of but Rabitu admits they can do something about the future and not the past.

“There were many lessons for us today, there’s a lot of things we could have done better for us to secure the win. But we will learn from here and move forward.”

He adds that Saturday’s game also pointed out a lot of areas he needed to work on, especially with the position he plays.

The Drua will head down to Sydney this week to face the Waratahs on Friday at 8:35pm, and you can watch it Live on FBC Sports.

