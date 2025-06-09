Drua focused on maintaining possession

[Photo: FILE]

Maintaining possession will be a key focus for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua when they face the Blues in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round seven clash tonight.

Head coach Glen Jackson says ball control will be crucial if the side is to bounce back from last weekend’s loss and secure a win.

He adds that the Blues remain one of the toughest teams in the competition, and the Drua are expecting a tough challenge.

“They’re a great team and they will be coming with a lot of momentum. We know what to expect tonight and the boys are ready to get the job done.”

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The Drua will take on the Blues at 6 pm at Eden Park in New Zealand.