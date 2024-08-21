First win for Fiji Cricket

[Source: Cricket Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji has recorded its first win at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional A Pacific tournament in Samoa.

The national cricket team made a great comeback yesterday after losing their first two games.

Their 104-run victory against the previously unbeaten Cook Islands has opened up the competition.

It means all teams now have a chance to secure the top spot and advance to the next round of qualifiers.

Apete Sokovagone took out the Man of the Match award with 62 runs from 37 balls.

Captain Peni Vuniwaqa managed 30 runs off 15 balls.

17 year-old Joeli Moala delivered another outstanding bowling performance taking two wickets for nine runs.

Fiji will play Samoa in the second round today.