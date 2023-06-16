Fiji U19 go down in opening match

[Source: Cricket Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Cricket Under-19 team suffered its first loss to Japan yesterday in the ICC Men’s EAP World Cup qualifier.

Fiji won the toss, choosing to bat first and scoring 81 runs all out in 30.4 overs.

Japan then batted and scored 82 runs in the 15th over.

Top scoring for Fiji was Dawson Tawake with 17 runs followed by Jazray Browne with 15.

Viliame Waqavakatoga and Sunia Yalimaiwai took a wicket each.

Fiji now has four points from three games and will meet the ever-impressive New Zealand U19 team at 12.30pm today.

Games are held in Darwin, Australia.