Cricket for Good Fiji wraps up season four

Coaching Ambassador Emily Bryson

Cricket for Good Fiji has successfully concluded its fourth season, focusing on teaching life skills to children and youths in communities across Fiji.

Coaching Ambassador Emily Bryson, a person with disability, highlighted the program’s impact on inclusion and empowerment through sports.

She stressed the importance of overcoming challenges and serving as a role model for others.

“As you can see, I’m sitting in a wheelchair, but my passion is in sports. It’s not my disability; it’s my ability that can bring me here. I want to show kids that being physically challenged is not a stumbling block.”

Bryson also encouraged individuals with physical challenges to break barriers.

The initiative, part of Cricket for Good Fiji, has been instrumental in building confidence and inclusivity among participants while promoting the values of teamwork and perseverance.