Commission provides kits youth club

As part of the ongoing tour by the Minister of Agriculture, Vatimi Rayalu, the National Sports Commission has presented sports kits to the youth club of Tovu, Totoya in Lau.

The establishment of the Tovu youth club last year by the commission was aimed at engaging the local youths in sports activities.

According to Youth Engagement Officer Vilisoni Rarasea, this initiative is part of a broader effort to foster youth participation in sports within the area.

Rarasea also noted that the sports commission had organized a credited training program last year, which had a positive impact on enhancing sports on the island.

He further highlights that the youth on the island are not solely focused on sports; they are also acquiring practical survival skills like fishing and farming.

As the Lau Engagement program continues, the community remains committed to nurturing a well-rounded approach to youth development.