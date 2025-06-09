Cleary wins gold in classic physique

[Source: Fiji Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation]

Fiji has struck gold on the international stage, with Baszil Cleary claiming the top prize in the Overall Classic Physique category at the 26th South Pacific Bodybuilding Championships in Tahiti.

Competing in his first-ever international event, Cleary impressed judges with his conditioning, discipline, and stage presence, cementing himself as one of the region’s rising stars in bodybuilding.

His triumph has been hailed as a proud moment for the Fiji Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, which continues to nurture talent despite limited resources.

Federation officials also expressed gratitude to sponsors and supporters, including New World IGA, Fintel, Glamada Pte Ltd, and Ideal Logistics, whose backing made the team’s participation in Tahiti possible.

Cleary’s win adds to Fiji’s growing reputation in regional bodybuilding and serves as inspiration for aspiring athletes aiming to make their mark on the international stage.

