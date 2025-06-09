Children turn up in numbers to Badminton Fiji training camp

[Source: Supplied]

Twenty youngsters from across the central division gathered at the Vodafone Arena in Suva this morning for a training camp organized by Badminton Fiji.

Participants aged between nine and 15 were introduced to the fundamentals of the sport, taking part in practice matches and learning about the equipment used in badminton.

Badminton Fiji secretary Abel Caine encouraged parents interested in introducing their children to the sport to bring them along to the next training session, which will be held on Tuesday at Hall A of the Vodafone Arena.

“They are learning to appreciate different cultures, other races, and other ways of doing things while making lifelong friends. This for us is also about trying to spot talent that we can develop in the future, but also common sense to build our base.”

Caine explained that programs such as this are part of Badminton Fiji’s ongoing efforts to identify new talent and further develop the sport across the country.

A participation fee of $10 is required for those wishing to take part in the program.

