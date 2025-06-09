Chelsea off to winning start as WSL returns

Source : reuters

Everton’s Ornella Vignola got a hat-trick on her Women’s Super League debut as her side beat Liverpool 4-1, while champions Chelsea got their chase for a seventh straight title off to a winning start as England’s top-flight returned this weekend.

Chelsea got proceedings under way with a 2-1 home win over Manchester City on Friday, while on Saturday Arsenal hammered promoted London City Lionesses 4-1 before Vignola grabbed the headlines with her electrifying display for Everton on Sunday.

Liverpool’s Cornelia Kapocs got the hosts off to a great start at Anfield by firing home off the underside of the crossbar in the 12th minute, but that was as good as it got for the Reds as 20-year-old Vignola took centre-stage.

The winger, who was born in Uruguay but represented Spain at under-age level, ran at Ceri Holland before curling home a brilliant equaliser in the 24th and captain Katja Snoeijs headed a superb second to send Everton into the break 2-1 up.

