Bulldogs, Cowboys, Knights and Dragons set for Las Vegas NRL

[ Source: ABC News ]

The NRL has confirmed the teams set to play their season openers in Las Vegas next year, while losing the Jillaroos from the slate.

The Canterbury Bulldogs will face the St George Illawarra Dragons, and the North Queensland Cowboys will take on the Newcastle Knights at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, February 28 (March 1 in Australia).

English Super League teams Hull Kingston Rovers and Leeds Rhinos will also face off.

The league’s reduction from four to three games has seen the women’s international game dropped from the schedule, which had been flagged after the Jillaroos’ 90-4 win over England this year.

