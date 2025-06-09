Bulikiobo honoured with World Athletics Veteran pin

[Source: Oceania Athletics]

Former Fijian sprint queen Makelesi Bulikiobo has been recognised on the global stage, receiving the prestigious World Athletics Veteran Pin for her outstanding service and contribution to athletics.

The award, one of the highest honours conferred by World Athletics, is reserved for individuals whose commitment and achievements have left a lasting mark on the sport.

Bulikiobo’s career is decorated with history-making milestones.

Article continues after advertisement

She became the first Fijian and Pacific Islander female track athlete to qualify on merit for two consecutive Olympic Games—Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008.

In 2002, she broke new ground as the first Fijian woman to reach the semifinals at the Commonwealth Games in Manchester.

Her resume also includes a semifinal finish at the 2003 World Championships in Paris, and qualification in both the 200m and 400m at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.

At regional level, she was a dominant force, winning five gold medals across sprints and relays at the Pacific Mini Games, while holding Pacific Games records in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 4x100m relay for nearly two decades.

She also etched her name into Fiji’s record books, setting national marks in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m.

Since hanging up her spikes, Bulikiobo has made just as strong an impact off the track.

She has coached some of Fiji’s top secondary schools—including Adi Cakobau School, which she guided to Coca-Cola Games glory in 2023—and served as Fiji’s national coach for middle and long-distance events at the Pacific Games.

In her role as Athletics Fiji’s Sports Development Officer, she was instrumental in introducing inclusive programmes for children, developing coach education pathways, and shaping key organisational policies.

Her influence has extended beyond Fiji, with Bulikiobo earning multiple World Athletics coaching certifications, including becoming the first Fijian woman to attain a Level III coaching qualification in middle and long distance.

She now sits on the Oceania Athletics Association’s Development Commission and chairs its Coaches Advisory Panel, where she continues to shape the sport across the region.

From breaking records on the track to breaking barriers in leadership, Bulikiobo’s journey has been one of trailblazing achievements.

The Veteran Pin is a fitting tribute to an athlete and coach who has inspired generations across Fiji and the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.