Bula FC sign Scott Wara as 17th warrior

Bula FC has strengthened its squad ahead of the new campaign with the signing of England-based defender Scott Wara, who becomes the club’s 17th Warrior.

The experienced and versatile defender arrives with a strong football pedigree, bringing international exposure and defensive solidity to the side.

Wara is a product of the Stoke City Academy, where his football journey began at the age of 10 in local Sunday league competitions before progressing through the club’s U18 and U21 ranks.

Growing up in the working-class city of Stoke helped shape his character and ambition, with Premier League matchdays fueling his desire to play at the highest level.

Since leaving Stoke City, Wara has built a solid professional career across England and Ireland, featuring for Leek Town FC, Finn Harps FC, Stalybridge Celtic FC, Prescot Cables FC and most recently Stafford Rangers FC, where he was a regular member of the first team.

His career highlights include reaching the FA Youth Cup semi-finals with Stoke City U18, consistent playoff campaigns with Leek Town, and making history as the first Fijian to play in the League of Ireland with Finn Harps.

On the international stage, Wara made his senior debut for the Fiji Men’s National Team at just 17, represented Fiji U23 at 19, and later featured in World Cup qualifier semi-finals for the senior side.

Speaking on his move, Wara described the signing as a major personal milestone, saying, “It’s a moment in history for me to sign a professional contract here in Fiji. It’s a personal achievement because I’ve been waiting for the opportunity to return to professional football and contribute at this level.”

Bula FC has welcomed Wara to the club and is confident his experience and leadership will be a valuable asset as the team prepares for the challenges of the upcoming season.

