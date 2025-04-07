Briton Hudson-Smith wins $100,000

[ Source: BBC Sport ]

Britain’s Olympic medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith won $100,000 (£77,500) on Saturday after victory in the 200m at the inaugural Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica

The English sprinter’s 200m win, added to his second place in the 400m on Friday, meant he topped the combined standings to win the top prize.

Hudson-Smith, 30, crossed the line in 20.77 seconds with Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards and Deandre Watkin of Jamaica in third.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.