Tuiwaqairatu out for redemption tonight

Heavyweight boxer Savenaca Tuiwaqairatu says he is stepping into the ring with one goal, revenge.

The Kadavu lad is fired up for tonight’s Zeg Kings Boxing Promotion showdown against reigning champion Semi Dauloloma, determined to settle the score from their last meeting two years ago.

Tuiwaqairatu says this time he is better prepared after a solid three-month training camp, unlike their previous clash when he had just two weeks to get ready.

“I’m ready for Semi and will give fans a good match to watch. I’m certain I can rewrite history and I look forward to bringing the win home.”

He is also calling on the people of Kadavu to show up in force at the Vodafone Arena and rally behind him as he looks to make history of his own.

The King Boxing event starts at 5pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with live coverage on FBC 2.

