Todd expects tough competition

Fiji Amateur Boxing head coach Cam Todd. [File Photo]

Fiji Amateur Boxing head coach Cam Todd expects a tough contest this weekend as his team competes at the Championship Initiative Invitational Event in New Zealand.

The national squad has spent the past two weeks training and sparring with several New Zealand boxers, and their steady improvement has impressed the coaching staff. The exposure has helped the athletes adjust quickly to the higher intensity and technical demands of international competition.

The team left Fiji last Tuesday and has been finalizing preparations ahead of the event. Todd believes the group is well-prepared and eager to represent the country with pride.

“We’ve just been sharpening up during training for the competition this weekend. The team is looking good, they’ve been training hard, they’ve adapted to the cold weather and I’m very happy with their progress so far. Also, I’m happy with the new coaches we brought along with us, they’ve been doing a great job, and we are on track for some good performances this weekend.”

The Championship Initiative Invitational will take place at the Wairarapa Boxing Academy in Masterton from 1 p.m. on Saturday, featuring some of New Zealand’s top amateur talents alongside visiting Pacific fighters.

The competition is expected to provide valuable international experience for the Fijian boxers as they continue to build towards major regional and global tournaments.

