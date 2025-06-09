Sukuna Bowl week kicks off today with Boxing and Cricket

[File Photo]

The 2025 Vodafone Sukuna Bowl competition officially gets underway today, with boxing and cricket marking the opening of the week-long battle between Police and Army.

Boxing started early with the official weigh-in at 6am at the Nakasi Police Station, setting the tone for the first major event of the week.

Action continues at the Fiji Police Academy Gym, where formalities begin at 12.50pm before the first bouts start at 4pm.

Cricket also features on today’s programme, with teams arriving at 8.15am at Albert Park.

The chief guest is scheduled to arrive at 8.30am, followed by the first ball at 8.50am, marking the official start of Sukuna Bowl sports competition.

The week will continue with Touch Rugby and Oldies matches tomorrow at Nasova Grounds, leading into a full slate of events before Friday’s main rugby showdown.

