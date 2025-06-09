Mayweather-Pacquiao potential rematch could nix Mayweather-Tyson bout

[Source: Reuters]

A prospective exhibition match between boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. could be impacted by another potential mega-payday — a rematch between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

The long-anticipated rematch from their May 2015 “fight of the century,” which Mayweather won after 12 rounds by unanimous decision, is in the talking stage, Pacquaio said.

“Right now, it’s in negotiations,” Pacquiao, 46, told Seconds Out. “It depends on whether we can understand each other. My people and his people (are) directly coordinating.”

Article continues after advertisement

Pacquiao said it’s “a real fight,” not an exhibition, and they are “almost” in agreement with a few details to be worked out. Las Vegas is the probable location, he said, but had no information on the date in 2026. Netflix will show the bout, which could be held in April, per reports.

The first bout, which many of the sport’s observers felt came late in the careers of two of the best pound-for-pound boxers of their generation, is the highest-grossing boxing match of all time, including 4.6 million pay-per-view buys in the United States, per media reports.

“I’m sure the world of boxing will be excited if the rematch will happen soon,” Pacquiao said. “He has his own decision, so I cannot prevent him from fighting Mike Tyson.”

Mayweather, 48, has an exhibition fight planned with heavyweight Tyson, 59, in the spring of 2026, though an exact date, location and weight class were not included in the September announcement by CSI Sports.

After retiring from competitive boxing in 2017 with a 50-0 record (27 KOs), “Money” Mayweather has stepped in the ring for four exhibitions, the most recent in August 2024 for an eight-round no-decision against John Gotti III.

The 59-year-old “Iron” Mike Tyson (50-7, 44 KOs) hasn’t secured a professional win since his TKO victory against Clifford Etienne in February 2003, with his four most recent bouts over 22 years ending with three losses and one draw.

His most recent bout was against Jake Paul in November 2024, where Tyson lost by unanimous decision.

Pacquaio came out of retirement after nearly four years in July in a bid to become the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history but fell short in a majority draw against WBC belt holder Mario Barrios, 30, in Las Vegas.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.