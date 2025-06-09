Heavyweight TKV stuns Clarke to win British title

[Source: BBC]

Jeamie ‘TKV’ Tshikeva beat Frazer Clarke by split-decision to claim the British heavyweight title on a significant night for the sport, as live professional boxing returned to BBC linear television for the first time in two decades.

It was far from a technical showcase at Derby Vaillant Live arena, with frequent grappling and clinching, but the contest sparked into life when TKV rocked Clarke with a heavy left hook in the 11th.

A stunned Clarke somehow stayed upright and staggered back to his corner. With his trainer poised to pull him out unless he responded, Clarke insisted he could continue and bravely fought through the final round.

The judges scored it 115-113 and 115-112 for TKV, while the third judge went 115-112 for Olympic bronze medallist Clarke.

“It feels amazing. I whooped that boy in his back yard,” Londoner TKV, who was deducted a point for a low blow, said.

“I knew he was going to hold on, but he started blowing within the first 30 seconds. We are not at the Olympics anymore.”

Later, in the post-fight news conference, TKV apologised for what he said were “distasteful” comments.

Clarke, who reached the podium at Tokyo 2020, suffered the second defeat of his professional career. At 35, the route ahead is unclear.

For TKV, meanwhile, it is the biggest victory of his career in his 11th bout.

The 32-year-old walked out of the ring with the prestigious British heavyweight title – joining a lineage that includes Henry Cooper, Lennox Lewis, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

