Haider fought through illness: Sebastian Singh

[Source: Ubayd Haider/ Instagram]

The brother of late boxer Ubayd Haider, Sebastian Singh, claims that his younger sibling had asked to be excused from his final fight just two days prior due to illness but was manipulated.

According to Singh, despite his condition, Haider was ultimately compelled to enter the ring, where he fought nine grueling rounds.

Speaking to an overwhelming crowd of mourners yesterday, Singh described his brother’s courage and dedication to representing his nation, even under challenging circumstances.

Article continues after advertisement

“He had asked to be excused from the fight. He was manipulated. He held his head up high and fought his heart out in that ring.”

Singh shared how Haider, who had struggled with self-doubt, would have been astonished by the outpouring of love and respect from the community.

Sebastian ‘The Sniper’ Singh expressed admiration for Haider’s warrior spirit and encouraged the young fighters his younger brother mentored to continue his legacy.

Questions were sent to the promoter, Freddy Chand, last night and he has seen them but has yet to respond.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, says he will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted into the events surrounding the death of Fiji’s featherweight boxing champion, Haider, who was laid to rest last night.

Saukuru says the probe should be done as they owe it to Haider and his family to understand what led to the tragedy.

The Minister says Haider hailed from a family deeply rooted in the sport where boxing was more than just a career, it was a passion that ran through their veins.

Opposition leader, Inia Seruiratu, shares similar sentiments and is calling for an immediate and independent inquiry into the young boxer’s death and also into the Boxing Commission of Fiji operations.

Haider was rushed to the Nadi Hospital following his loss to China’s Runqi Zhou in the IBO Asia Pacific Super Featherweight bout at a South Pacific Boxing Promotion event on October 26.

He passed away at Lautoka’s Aspen Hospital and will be laid to rest at the Raralevu cemetery tonight.