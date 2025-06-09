Fabio Wardley new WBO heavyweight champ as Oleksandr Usyk vacates title

[Source: Reuters]

Fabio Wardley is the new WBO heavyweight champion after Oleksandr Usyk chose to vacate the belt rather than defend it against the unbeaten Brit.

The WBO said Monday that Usyk (24-0) has formally relinquished the title, clearing the path for Wardley’s elevation from interim to full champion.

Usyk unified the heavyweight titles in July with a fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois and still holds the WBA, WBC and IBF belts.

“The World Boxing Organization (WBO) announced today that it has received formal communication from Team Oleksandr Usyk regarding the future of the WBO heavyweight championship,” the WBO said in a statement.

“After thoughtful consideration, Usyk has elected to relinquish the title.”

Wardley (20-0-1) earned his interim strap last month with a dramatic 11th-round stoppage of Joseph Parker, a win that triggered a mandatory shot at Usyk by the end of September.

With the champion stepping aside, the sanctioning body confirmed to ESPN that the title now belongs to Wardley.

He becomes the sixth British holder of the WBO heavyweight title, joining Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Henry Akinwande, Herbie Hide and Michael Bentt.

The dominoes may keep falling.

Highly touted Moses Itauma is the WBO’s No. 1 heavyweight contender and could be installed as Wardley’s mandatory challenger, though both men are trained by Ben Davison, a wrinkle that could delay or complicate that matchup.

Usyk’s move ends one chapter and opens another.

The Ukrainian, already an undisputed champion at cruiserweight before conquering heavyweight, has indicated he’ll fight in 2026, but his next steps at the top of the division are uncertain.

For Wardley, the road is suddenly wide open with a cluster of major fights waiting on the other side.

