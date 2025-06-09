Belief drives Nabua ahead of international debut

Filise Nabua.

Fijian boxer Filise Nabua says self-belief will be his greatest weapon when he faces India’s Rohit in the Welterweight title contest at the Stratum Construction Zeg Kings Boxing Promotion tomorrow at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The bout marks Nabua’s first international fight and his third professional appearance, following 12 amateur fights since beginning his boxing journey in 2013 while studying.

Known for his calm but determined approach, Nabua’s biggest strength going into the fight is his belief in himself and the work he has put into training.

Article continues after advertisement

He has been focused and disciplined in his preparation, refusing to be distracted by his opponent’s reputation or past achievements.

Facing Rohit, a strong, aggressive Indian boxer making his own international debut will be no easy task.

But for Nabua, the motivation to perform well in front of his home crowd and those who look up to him adds an extra layer of drive. Fans can catch all the action live on FBC’s online platform www.viti.plus for $99 FJD.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.