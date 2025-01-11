Magic hope to have Paolo Banchero back to face Bucks

[Source: Reuters]

The Orlando Magic’s well-documented injury woes should be eased in a big way on Friday when the team is expected to get All-Star Paolo Banchero back from a 34-game absence in time for a home meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Banchero was averaging 29 points through the team’s first five games of the season — including a 50-point output on Oct. 28 — but he tore an oblique muscle on Oct. 30 and hasn’t played since.

Franz Wagner helped carry the load for much of the stretch, but the 24.4-points-per-game scorer also injured an oblique and hasn’t played since Dec. 6. Franz’s brother Moritz (12.9 ppg) tore his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 21, ending his season, and Jalen Suggs (16.4 ppg) is currently dealing with a lower back strain.

For an ailing Orlando squad, Banchero’s return is a relief.

Without its four leading scorers, Orlando sputtered on Thursday en route to a 104-89 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Magic shot 37.9 percent from the field and made just 10 of 40 3-point attempts. Goga Bitadze scored a team-high 15 points.

Milwaukee enters on a two-game winning streak, first topping the Toronto Raptors by 24 points on the road before pulling away for a 121-105 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

The NBA’s second-leading scorer, Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.3 ppg), had 25 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists as the Bucks snapped a three-game home skid.

For Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers, it’s been the defense that has stood out in the consecutive wins.

Rivers also doesn’t take for granted his 6-foot-11 superstar being able to dish out 6.2 assists per game.

Following Antetokounmpo’s lead, Damian Lillard is averaging 24.8 points and a team-high 7.4 assists per game after producing 26 points and eight assists in the victory over San Antonio.

The Bucks beat the visiting Magic 114-109 on Dec. 10 behind 37 points from Antetokounmpo. The teams will square off again Wednesday in Milwaukee.