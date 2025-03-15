Boston Raiwaqa claims Vodafone Fiji Cup

Boston Raiwaqa reaffirmed their dominance in Fijian basketball, edging out the Zodiac Rams 33-31 in a dramatic overtime final to claim the Vodafone Fiji Cup men’s title this afternoon.

Known as a breeding ground for national reps, Raiwaqa once again proved why they are the powerhouse of Fijian basketball, but they had to fight until the very last second to secure the win.

The young Rams side, who had stunned defending champions USP Islanders in the semifinals, pushed Boston to the limit in a neck-and-neck battle.

National rep Tyrone McLennan, whose experience from abroad proved invaluable, was the difference-maker, sinking two clutch free throws in overtime to seal the victory.

Isaac Sewabu led the charge for the Rams in the dying moments, trying to force another turnaround, but Boston held firm under pressure.

