Ba Town Council clarifies 4R Stadium usage

The Ba Town Council has moved to clarify its position on the use of 4R Stadium at Govind Park by the Ba Football Association, saying its priority is to balance community access with the upkeep of the facility.

Council officials say training sessions at the stadium have been limited in recent weeks to allow the turf to recover from a busy calendar of matches and events.

“Our responsibility is to ensure the maintenance and upkeep of the park and the stadium,” the Council said in a statement, adding that the decision was made to “protect the turf to promote sustainability” of the town’s sporting assets.

According to the Council, it has already held several meetings with the BFA and provided alternative training dates while also working around prior bookings for major events, including the Police IDC and Skipper Cup fixtures.

It says it remains open to “coordination with the BFA and the relevant stakeholders to find amicable solutions” to any issues that arise.

The Council also expressed its gratitude to the Government for financial support towards the sporting facility, noting that the park and stadium boost economic activity in Ba and contribute to local businesses during major events.

