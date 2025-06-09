Australian Women's 7s team praises Fiji tour

The Australian women’s sevens rugby team is using its tour of Fiji as a key part of its preparation for the upcoming World Series.

The participated in the Paradise 7s which concluded yesterday at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

According to Head Coach Tim Walsh, the trip has been an invaluable opportunity for the team’s development.

Walsh says that while some players have been to Fiji before, a few are experiencing it for the first time and are embracing everything the country has to offer.

He described Fiji as the “spiritual home of Sevens,” making it a perfect place to tour, develop as rugby players, and experience the culture.

The team will be using the intense competition in Fiji and against other international teams to build a strong foundation for the new and more competitive World Series.

