Tabakaucoro after fourth Pacific Games double

Sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro

Sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro will be after his fourth Pacific Games gold medals in the 100 and 200 meters.

This is after the Bau man was included in Athletics Fiji 187 training squad for the Pacific Games in Solomon Islands this year.

Tabakaucoro is the only athlete in Pacific Games history to win gold in both the 100 and 200 metres in three consecutive meets in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

He set a new 100m record of 10:31s in Samoa in 2019.

More than 90% of the training squad is made up of secondary school students who recently competed at the Fiji Finals with both the blue ribbon champions Semesa Caginivalu and Kesaia Boletakanakadavu included along with Ratu Tuili Mataika from RKS and RSMS’s golden thrower Loata Lewageena.

Former Fiji Secondary School sprint champion Fane Sauvakacolo is also in the mix with Eugene Vollmer.

The Pacific Games is scheduled from the 19th of November to the 2nd of December.