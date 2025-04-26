Athletics

Ratubaka reigns supreme in distance events

Simran Chand Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 26, 2025 9:58 am

Merekeleni Ratunaka collects her Gold medal

Merekeleni Ratubaka of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School continued her golden streak at the Coca-Cola Games championships this morning, clinching her second individual gold medal in the 3000 meters open girls’ final.

This victory follows her impressive win in the 1,500 meters on Day 1.

Manaini Lewasariri of Wainimala Secondary School crossed the finish line for the silver medal while Lusia Neneyawa of Thomas Baker Secondary School fought hard to earn the bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

In the boys’ division, the open 3000 meters final saw a determined performance from Serevi Tova of Nakasi High School, who powered his way to claim the gold medal.

Namokoli Savenaca of Natabua High School secured the silver medal, while Waisea Volavola of Levuka Public School held on for the bronze.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Nalilo’s gold sparks pride

Ministry lacks authority to regulate fish prices

Council urges online safety

Tabuya rewards Nasilivata after historic 100m dash

Marist, MGM keep their edge at Coca-Cola Games

The unsung hero for Nakauvadra athletes

Court remands Savusavu officers on rape charges

Ministry appeals for public action to tackle outbreak

Improving child health access

Innovation and sustainability key to real estate future

Yat Sen strikes gold in long jump after 13-year wait

Ratubaka reigns supreme in distance events

Behind the scenes at Fiji Finals

Women vendors shine at Fiji Finals

Djokovic flying the flag for the 'older guys' amid generational shift

Chand reflects on 100m final

Close finishes in 4x100 finals

Vugakoto shatters high jump record

Turuva and Tuva lead Natabua to 400m glory

Rewa takes a step at a time

Economist calls for end to US global power politics

Coco Jones is fearless on debut album ‘Why Not More?’

Eastgate to represent Fiji at Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup

Trump poised to offer Saudi Arabia over $100 billion arms package, sources say

Harvey Fierstein to be awarded special Tony Award for lifetime in the theater

‘SNL’ to close out its 50th season with Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny

Bulikiobo wins 1500m gold for JNC

No medal, but dad proud of son’s Fiji Finals run

Complaint against DPM Prasad closed by FICAC

Marist and MGM ahead of the pack

Pakistan closes air space for Indian airlines, warns against water treaty violation as ties plummet

Samoa honored to be part of Fiji Finals

Kamikamica vows to strengthen ethics in Real Estate

FNU shifts research focus

Savea brothers to unite for Moana Pasifika

Ministry embraces AI to modernize OHS systems

363 free heart surgeries and counting

Natalia Lafourcade’s alter ego takes center stage in ‘Cancionera’

Israeli fire kills at least 44 people in Gaza, hits a police station

Cousins shine as rising stars at Fiji Finals

North Korean cyber spies created U.S. firms to dupe crypto developers

Nasilivata is Fiji Finals track queen

Levuka Public creates history at Coca-Cola Games

Police officers charged with rape of minor

LTA issues 1,187 TIN illegal vehicle operations

Militants in Indian Kashmir segregate men from women and children before opening fire

Help locate missing girl

Kriti Sanon joins Dreame Technology as its first Indian brand ambassador

Free eye clinics around the country soon

Trump tells Putin to 'STOP' after Russian attack kills 12 in Kyiv

30 gold medals at stake today

Savusavu attracts investors, but infrastructure lags

Drua and Moana clash to be a physical one

Online threats to children spark strong response

Fiji Airways fuels tourism boom with record profits

Farmer’s poultry dream takes flight

Win for old scholars and supporters: RKS Coach

Marist, MGM lead after day one

Longest standing track record falls

Navitalai and David claim Blue Ribbon

Nakasi High, MGM grab gold in 1500m

Rookie overcomes nervousness

A new Netflix film features a hurtling Japanese bullet train with a ticking bomb

10-year record shattered

Jackson wary of Moana Pasifika

Samoa’s best young talent takes the spotlight

Drug money brings misery, not a future: Ganivatu

India calls all-party meet, summons top Pakistani diplomat after Kashmir attack on tourists

Agriculture Ministry acknowledges gaps

Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone lead American Music Awards nominations

Training focuses on energy sector emission monitoring

Pope Francis was a voice for justice and unity: PIF

Savea puts Rotuma High School on the podium

Charles Burnett on the never-ending battle of ‘Killer of Sheep’

Disgraced politician to serve community as punishment

Saint Joseph's, Marist out in front

Macedru smashes inter-girls shot put record

Rabuka condemns Kashmir attack

Lone All Saints athlete throws for gold

Community concerns to shape 2025–2026 budget

Workshop strengthens NDP execution

Charli XCX, Lola Young and Wham's 'Last Christmas' get Ivor Awards nods

Rabbitohs lose Walker as they look to snare Storm win

Hainan’s pilot zones draw global interest

Golden leap for Saukuru

Veiqaravi sprints to 400m finals

Kadavu chief expresses shame and concern

Fiji’s drug crisis predicted several years ago

Bucalevu focuses on progress

Singh urges action on workplace safety

Violinist Esther Abrami pays tribute to female composers in album 'Women'

Man who commits rape after using child’s bathroom jailed

Fijiana 15s players join camp for Wallaroos Test

Plans to revive Suva’s nightlife

Two matches for Lautoka and Rewa FC this week

Tina Knowles is tracing the throughline of Beyoncé and Solange’s success

Pope Francis' body to be taken to St Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral

Carlos Santana postpones a second Texas tour stop after a positive test for COVID-19

US calls EU fines on Apple and Meta 'economic extortion'

Fiji Finals celebrates 50 years of passion and perseverance

Rabuka seeks support from Sir Tony Blair

FBC partners with ROC Market

FRA undertakes chip sealing on Ratu Kadavulevu Road

Stakeholders to discuss traffic layout for Nadi Town

Civilian assists in apprehending escapee

Powerful earthquake shakes Istanbul, dozens hurt jumping from buildings

Palace's Mateta denies Arsenal win to leave Liverpool on brink of title

A set of first editions of Shakespeare’s plays could fetch $6 million at auction

Tewaka invests $600k on EVs

Trump cuts threaten free vaccine program for kids amid measles outbreak

Semifinals for certain events at 2026 Fiji Finals

Over 2,000 athletes chase glory, Saukuru sends well wishes

Tabuya bets $1k for a new 100m queen

Alleged financial mismanagement at Savusavu Town Council

Skills shortage demands bold investment in TVET

Athletes out to repay parent’s support

Spider-Man Waqa swings back strong

No distress call made in Suva dock incident

Guler strike maintains Real Madrid's flickering title hopes

Lakers respond, even series vs. Wolves

Jovic double fires Milan into Coppa Italia final with victory over Inter

Fiji learning from Singapore’s economic success

Digital economy report urges stronger support for women

Gavoka pays tribute to Pope Francis

$15,000 worth of sports equipment for maritime schools

Assault on officers will not be condoned

Carney appeals for support in Quebec, promises protection

Hailey Bieber shares she has ovarian cysts

Ukraine presses for ceasefire as Russia reported to offer concession

Sophie Nyweide, child actor in ‘Mammoth’ and ‘Noah,’ dead at 24

Agriculture Ministry focuses on role regularization

Australian athlete to compete in Fiji Finals

Mother acquitted of infanticide

Tina Knowles was diagnosed with breast cancer

More push for digital inclusion

Israel steps up Gaza strikes; polio vaccination halted by blockade

Natua joins tourism growth in the North

Rabitu to start at centre for Drua’s Pacific clash

Cawaci excited to showcase talent

Arts village nears completion stage

Brett likens the revival of ‘Ted Lasso’ to resurrection of dead cat

Kiss not singing the Blues in wait for Wallabies call

Attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir kills 26 people, injures 17

Tudravu orders investigation into online hate speech

Twisties takes over Monday Movies at Damodar Cinemas.

Police intercepts alleged drug dealer

Israel shares, then deletes, condolences over pope's death

Shaquille O’Neal made a fast break to the bathroom

Rugby double header for fans next week

Lady Gaga apologized for mic issues at Coachella

Rubio will not attend Ukraine peace talks in London

134 teachers deregistered for non-compliance

Blue ribbon too close to call: Tabakaucoro

Labasa's main street makeover on track

Rabuka and Wong commit to deepening cooperation

Westpac sounds alarm over tourism slump

Karan breaks Sotutu’s 54-year-old national 10,000m record

Fiji’s future lies in its people, says Bulitavu

Billy Ray and Elizabeth make their relationship Instagram official

Vance warns of 'very dark time' without close US-India ties

Rakuro credits performance to dedication and hard work

House of Beauty thrives

Rising NCDs among issues raised at consultation

Eddie Vedder’s quest to help cure a rare disease

Fiji Finals grandstand tickets sold out

Africans root for first Black pope in modern history

Tourism Fiji ramps up global promotion

Australian leaders vow to stand firm on social media age limits as election nears

Nicole Flender, is having her own moment

Suva Bus Stand gets final touches

Cash prizes for whoever breaks Banuve’s record: Narain

Rabuka receives warm welcome in Singapore

Late Nunes goal lifts Man City to thrilling 2-1 win over Villa

Sinners, starring Michael B Jordan and directed by Black Panther's Ryan Coogler

At least 20 feared killed in militant attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir

Pope Francis' body to lie in state before funeral on Saturday

Nasilasila grateful for every opportunity

Fiji 7s focuses on defence ahead of LA Championship

No tolerance for drugs at Fiji Finals

Raboiliku bets on Chand for Blue Ribbon

Fiji seeks new climate partners amid uncertain USAID

Adi Maopa athletes ready to soak in Fiji Finals atmosphere

Rabuka offers condolences on passing of Pope Francis

12 locals in Baby Pearls squad depart today

Church expands role in student wellbeing

Municipal Councils and Consumer Council boost accountability

DPM calls for efficient councils to boost tourism growth

23 trained for business in the North

Minister pushes for climate-friendly shipping

Fentanyl threatens to hit Fiji next

Pump fault cuts water to homes

100 trees planted to honour Mother Earth Day

Masi stood down, Matawalu sanctioned

Young Drua stars lead potential debutants in Fijiana XV squad

Fitness and teamwork key in selection: Kolinisau

Tuibau warns of risks in public storytelling

32 gold for day one at 2025 Fiji Finals

Pope’s legacy honoured globally

Michelle Williams has some fun backstage with… Michelle Williams

Cardinals to meet after death of Pope Francis, plan for funeral