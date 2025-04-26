Ratubaka reigns supreme in distance events

Merekeleni Ratunaka collects her Gold medal

Merekeleni Ratubaka of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School continued her golden streak at the Coca-Cola Games championships this morning, clinching her second individual gold medal in the 3000 meters open girls’ final.

This victory follows her impressive win in the 1,500 meters on Day 1.

Manaini Lewasariri of Wainimala Secondary School crossed the finish line for the silver medal while Lusia Neneyawa of Thomas Baker Secondary School fought hard to earn the bronze.

In the boys’ division, the open 3000 meters final saw a determined performance from Serevi Tova of Nakasi High School, who powered his way to claim the gold medal.

Namokoli Savenaca of Natabua High School secured the silver medal, while Waisea Volavola of Levuka Public School held on for the bronze.

