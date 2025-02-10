Matai breaks Fiji high jump record

Rusiate Matai

Pacific Games gold medalist, Rusiate Matai, continues to soar to great heights and this time he has broken the national high jump record.

The former Balata College student set a new record of 2.10 meters at the Bearcat Invitational in the United States.

Matai broke Malakai Kaiwalu and Antonio Rahiman’s records of 2.09m.

Last year Matai won gold in the senior boys division at the Fiji Finals for Balata College.

He also brought home gold from the Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands in 2023 after clearing the bar at 2.03m.