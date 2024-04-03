Marist continues to dominate Suva Zone Two in unofficial tally

Marist Brothers High School and Suva Grammar High School are the favourites to win the Suva Zone Two currently happening at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Marist is currently leading the boys division with 11 gold, eight silver and 5 bronze as of the latest unofficial medal today.

SGS is second with 4 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze while Lomary and Ratu Latianara College are tied in third place with one gold and one bronze each.

In the Girls Division, SGS is first with eight gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.

In second place is Saint Joseph Secondary School with 5 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze medals while in third place are Lomary and Ratu Latianara College with one gold and one bronze each.

The finals are currently underway.