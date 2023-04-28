Caginivalu, Boletakanakadavu top the lot

Semesa Caginivalu and Kesaia Boletakanakadavu have reigned supreme in the blue-ribbon events at the Coca-Cola Games.

The intermediate grade champion from last year, Caginivalu brought his ace race to be crowned the senior boys 100m champion at the HFC Bank Stadium clocking 10.90 seconds.

Ratu Alipate Vuiwakaya also of SGS had the lions squad roaring the loudest as he took out silver (10.93 sec).

Pre-race favorite, Mesulame Tuigau of MBHS won bronze (11.02sec).

Boletakanakadvu kept her cool and the Kadavu lass made it back-to-back gold wins for her school in a time of 12.44 seconds.

Melania Ranadi of ACS was second (12.69sec), while Suva Grammar’s Chloe David won bronze (12.55sec)

All the eyes have been on her for the past couple of months and the MGM sprint queen did not disappoint.

The running style of Boletakanakadvu has been a delight to watch and now she will shift her focus to the 200m final tomorrow.

MGM’s Ratu Penaia Ramasirai put behind him an earlier break, to take out gold in the intermediate boys grade clocking 11.19 seconds.

Despite not being the top bet prior to the race, he was in fine form.

Alipate Navukula won silver for RKS (11.27sec), while MBHS took our bronze through Ravuama Latilevu (11.33sec)

The intermediate girls 100m queen was Imeri Nasali whose gold added to the tally of ACS.

Nasali clocked 12.55 seconds.

Natabua High School’s Oca Nasulunibawa and Claudy David of SGS shared the silver.

As expected, and despite being put to the test, International Secondary School’s Francis Bakaniceva won the gold in the junior boys.

He ran a time of 11.40sec.

Aminiasi Tavailagi of RKS was second (11.76sec) and Salamisa Masi of Gospel won bronze (11.78sec)

Lidia Waqairapoa was the darling for MGM, winning gold in the junior girls grade, while her teammate, Leila Sanday was second.

ACS runner Filomena Navula settled for bronze.

MBHS cheers were the loudest as Haggai Sukanaivalu won gold in the sub-junior grade in a time of 11.76 seconds.

Yisreal Tukania of MGM was the silver winner in a time of 11.96sec. Jolame Suguturaga SGS was third (12.05).

Levana Agnes was the toast for Immaculate Conception as she took out the sub-junior girls grade, Salaseini Navo of Jasper won silver and Aliti Ratudradra of Natabua took home the bronze.