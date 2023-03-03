Another four extends stay with Drua

Flying Fijians locks Isoa Nasilasila and Leone Rotuisolia have re-signed for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

The duo are part of the four players who have extended their stay with the club.

The other two are flankers Vilive Miramira and Elia Canakaivata.

Article continues after advertisement

Just on Tuesday Tevita Ikanivere, Mesulame Dolokoto, Zuriel Togiatama, Haereiti Hetet and Livai Natave put pen to paper with the Drua.

Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans says these are crucial signings for them and it’s a positive sign for the future.

He adds they’re a week away from their first home game in Lautoka and with five more games to follow in Fiji, the players are working hard to secure their place in the match day 23.

Evans says playing professional rugby in front of their loved ones, friends and at home is an unparalleled experience, and it holds a significant emotional value for many of our players.

The Fijian Drua play the Waratahs at AAMI Park in Melbourne tomorrow at 8:35pm and will host the Crusaders at Churchill Park in Lautoka next Saturday March 11.