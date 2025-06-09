Acraman eyes strong U19 showing in Nadi

[Source: Supplied]

Ta’faga Paddling Club’s Julian Acraman is set to compete across multiple events at the Waitui International this weekend in Nadi as he prepares for one of the biggest competitions on the local paddling calendar.

The young paddler will feature in both junior and open categories, including the U19 sprints and marathon, as well as the Open Men’s V1 and V6 events.

Acraman says preparations have been focused on teamwork and improving key areas of performance.

“For the physical part, we prepare as a team. We line up together, race, and work on our form, technique, and speed.”

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He adds that paddling offers more than just competition, providing a sense of balance mentally and physically.

“The most fun part about paddling is I get to clear my mind, relax, and keep my body feeling good.”

Heading into the competition, Acraman believes his best chances lie in the U19 division.

“I think my chances are best in the U19s. I think I’ll do pretty well, but it’s hard to tell; you only find out on race day.”

With final preparations complete, Acraman is confident he has done enough work and will now look to deliver when it matters most in Nadi.