Youth Parliament empowers future leaders

Source: Parliament of Fiji / Facebook

After almost 10 years, the Youth Parliament program has returned, providing 58 young participants with the chance to experience parliamentary processes and advocate for change.

The last Youth Parliament was held in 2015.

USP Politics student and participant Nichole Matavesi says being part of the program is a privilege, but highlighted that many young people who deserve to be there are missing out due to limited opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

Matavesi says she hopes the ideas raised during the Youth Parliament will not end at the program but will be carried forward into action.

She adds that while youths have raised their concerns, the real challenge is whether government will prioritize them.

At the same time, she stresses that young people also have a responsibility to take the lead themselves.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lenora Qereqeretabua has welcomed the initiative, saying it is an important platform for young people to learn how parliamentary processes work, from preparing speeches to debating policies on both the government and opposition sides.

The Deputy Speaker emphasized that Parliament should reflect the people it serves, and youth participation is vital.

She encouraged participants to view the program as a pathway to future leadership, including contesting elections.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.