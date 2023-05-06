WTO calls for multilateral cooperation

Director General, Doctor Okonjo-Iweala

The World Trade Organization is committed to revitalizing the multilateral trading system amidst concerns against the backdrop of growing global trade challenges.

Director General, Doctor Okonjo-Iweala says the Pacific Trade Partnership is a critical contributor to global trade.

She adds more work is needed to counter recent economic challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

“Your region is an important player in global trade and central to some of the issues which we are now grappling with at the WTO. As the world navigates the polycrisis of climate change, pandemic, economic slowdown, inflation, food insecurity, and depletion of the ocean’s resources, we need multilateral cooperation and solidarity more than ever.”

Dr. Iweala says the last Ministerial Conference, MC12, secured an unprecedented package of outcomes that demonstrated that the WTO is capable of responding to recent emergencies and that WTO members can come together, across geopolitical fault lines, to address problems of the global commons.

Meanwhile, the WTO is adamant that the next thirteenth Ministerial Conference will produce positive results.

MC 13 will be held in Abu Dhabi in February.