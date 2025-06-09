Woodlot challenges put landowners on alert

The woodlot sector faces challenges in inventory and timber management.

These issues raise concerns about sustainable use and the protection of landowners and investors.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Inosi Kuridrani asked whether the Ministry of Forestry and Fisheries has plans to evaluate and provide inventories for all woodlots suitable for logging.

In response, Minister for Forestry and Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu told Parliament that a nationwide inventory of every woodlot is not planned.

She said landowners can request specific inventories which are conducted at cost depending on woodlot size.

She added that pre-harvest inventories are mandatory for all harvesting licence applications to ensure accurate estimates of timber volume and value, protecting landowners and harvesting companies.

Bainivalu explained that woodlots, mainly planted with pine and mahogany, reduce pressure on natural forests, meet community needs and support sustainable land use.

She said national forest inventories traditionally focus on natural forests and occur roughly every ten years, with the latest in 2021 also including woodlots.

The Minister emphasised that the inventory relies on statistical sampling rather than a full count of every forest or woodlot.

On replanting, Bainivalu confirmed that harvested woodlots must be replanted under the Ministry’s reforestation program.

She also said officers advise woodlot owners on the importance of treating timber to prevent termite infestations, ensuring future construction is safe.

Kuridrani said these measures benefit both landowners and potential investors.

Other MPs highlighted the need to ensure timber sold in Fiji is safe, properly treated and sustainable.

