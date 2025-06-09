Women should be recognized and valued every day: Singh

[Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

As we look forward to the celebration of International Women’s Day this weekend, Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations Agni Deo Singh is urging Fijians to recognise and value women every day.

Singh highlighted the powerful role women play in shaping families and communities, which should be celebrated and acknowledged every day, and not just on International Women’s Day.

He stressed that empowering women creates lasting impact across generations.

“As the saying goes, educate a boy, and you educate an individual, but educate and empower a girl, and you uplift an entire family.”

The minister acknowledged the countless sacrifices women make daily, often without recognition.

He describes the demanding routine many women follow in traditional Fijian households, beginning before dawn and stretching late into the night.

From preparing meals and getting children ready for school to managing the home and balancing work responsibilities, Singh says women carry the backbone of family life.

“Women are the first to wake up and the last to rest. They make sure everyone in the household is looked after.”

Despite these sacrifices, Singh says much of women’s work is often taken for granted.

While International Women’s Day offers a moment to celebrate women’s contributions, he believes appreciation should not be limited to a single day.

